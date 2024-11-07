Trafalgar New Homes Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

News & Insights

Trafalgar New Homes (GB:TRAF) has released an update.

Trafalgar Property Group has announced the conversion of £99,550 worth of convertible loan notes into 226,250,000 new ordinary shares, resulting in Christopher Johnson holding a 27.85% stake in the company. These new shares will soon be admitted for trading on the AIM market, increasing the company’s total share capital to 879,352,371 ordinary shares.

