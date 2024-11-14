Trade Desk stockholders approve reincorporation to Nevada

Trade Desk’s (TTD) stockholders approved the reincorporation of the company from the State of Delaware to the State of Nevada by conversion at the company’s special meeting of stockholders held on November 14.

