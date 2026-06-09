Is The Trade Desk Still Investable as the Internet Closes?

Key Points

The Trade Desk faces structural risk as ad spend shifts from the open web to closed, walled-garden platforms.

An investable case may depend on steadier leadership and a clear plan to reignite growth in this new ad landscape.

10 stocks we like better than The Trade Desk ›

As digital advertising shifts toward powerful closed platforms, questions are mounting about how The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) can adapt, reignite growth, and justify its valuation. Watch the video below to see why one investor is staying cautious.

*This video was published on Jun. 9, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in The Trade Desk right now?

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Andy Cross has positions in Alphabet, Netflix, and The Trade Desk. Asit Sharma, CPA has positions in Netflix. Jason Hall has positions in The Trade Desk and has the following options: long September 2026 $25 calls on The Trade Desk and short January 2028 $40 puts on The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Netflix, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.