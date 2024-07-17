Trade of the Day: Buy Near-Expiry Call Options on Rocket (RKT) Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Residential real estate is one of the most difficult industries to decipher, leaving Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) as a high-risk trade. But RKT stock has been on a blistering run that could keep heating up ahead of a potential monetary policy pivot.

Let’s be real – real estate is wildly expensive. It’s the reason why anyone who is not directly associated with selling homes is pensive about recommending people taking the plunge. We all remember the disaster that was the housing crisis of the mid-2000s, followed by the global financial slump. That painful memory wasn’t that long ago. Naturally, investors have some hesitation about RKT stock and the underlying mortgage financing service sector.

Nevertheless, the fundamental catalyst that could potentially change everything is the Federal Reserve. According to a CNBC report, the central bank won’t wait until inflation has slipped to 2% before cutting the benchmark interest rate. If that directive holds true, then it’s no surprise that RKT stock has enjoyed a boost.

In the past five sessions, Rocket gained almost 17%. Related enterprises such as Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) have all benefited from explosive returns. Lower rates mean lower borrowing costs, which theoretically should boost housing demand.

J-Hook Indicator Lights Up for Rocket Companies

Now, the critical view is that because inflationary forces have sent prices of pretty much everything skyrocketing, lower interest rates might not solve the housing situation. Yes, borrowing costs would be reduced, but the subsequent spike in demand could accelerate home prices. Since they’re already in nosebleed territory, very few buyers would presumably be able to afford any available homes.

With that in mind, it’s difficult to say that RKT stock is an investment. However, I can see the possibility that it’s a bullish trade, one that can benefit from a familiar adage: Buy the rumor, sell the news. Moreover, a technical analysis indicator called the J-Hook has identified Rocket as a prospective upside opportunity.

The J-Hook is a four-sequence cyclical pattern. An initial rally from a low point meets resistance, sending the equity back down. Another attempt at upside may meet some resistance. However, after a brief consolidation, the equity (hopefully) swings resolutely higher.

Source: Chart by TradingView

Barchart automatically identifies the J-Hook using a nine-step qualification process. All nine steps must be met before the algorithm declares the target equity to be a legitimate J-Hook candidate. It’s up to the speculator to decide whether it will move higher or not.

Trade of the Day: Buy Near-Expiry RKT Stock Call Options

Only for the most intrepid of gamblers, Wednesday’s Trade of the Day comes down to this: Buy near-expiry RKT stock call options in anticipation of the Fed’s monetary policy pivot. Specifically, I’m looking at the 2024 Aug. 2 $16 call.

To be clear, this is a relatively low-volume and therefore potentially volatile idea. Plus, it’s not cheap. On Tuesday’s close, the bid-ask spread came out to 14.28% (the difference of 75 cents and 65 cents divided by the midpoint price of 70 cents). More critically, you must be mindful that as the option gets closer to expiration, the time-value loss becomes exponentially greater.

However, the Aug. 2 expiration date may give you some breathing room. According to CNBC, the Fed’s next policy meeting will occur at the end of July. Prior to that, speculation of a dovish pivot could fuel RKT stock higher. Just be aware that an unexpected headwind could disastrously implode the position. Thus, it’s high risk, high reward.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

