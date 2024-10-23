Tractor Supply price target raised to $335 from $300 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory raised the firm’s price target on Tractor Supply (TSCO) to $335 from $300 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company continues to execute well and dominate in rural America, the analyst tells investors. While there are near-term headwinds from macro pressures, the firm’s confidence in long-term earnings growth potential remains strong. Tractor Supply’s high mix of strategic initiatives should continue to drive profitable market share gains.

