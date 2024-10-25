Tractor Supply price target raised to $250 from $240 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Tractor Supply (TSCO) to $250 from $240 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The company’s sales remain weak, and Barclays debates its ability to get back to its mid-single-digit comp target, while margin gains should start to moderate, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm does not see numbers going up, but says Tractor Supply” still provides a level of defensiveness and exposure to some potential post-election trends that may keep shares elevated.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TSCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.