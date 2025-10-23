Tractor Supply Narrows FY25 Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) said, for fiscal 2025, the company now expects earnings per share in a range of $2.06 to $2.13, revised from prior guidance range of $2.00 to $2.18. Net sales are now projected to rise 4.6% to 5.6%, updated from previous guidance range of 4% to 8%. Comparable store sales are projected to rise 1.4% to 2.4%, updated from prior guidance range of 0% to 4%. For the fourth quarter, the company expects comparable store sales growth of 1% to 5%.

Third quarter net income increased 7.4% to $259.3 million from $241.5 million, prior year. EPS increased 8.6% to $0.49 compared to $0.45. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net sales increased 7.2% to $3.72 billion from $3.47 billion, a year ago. Comparable store sales increased 3.9%, for the quarter.

Shares of Tractor Supply are down 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

