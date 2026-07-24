Tractor Supply Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Wabtec

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) has taken over the #71 spot from Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Tractor Supply Co. versus Wabtec Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TSCO plotted in blue; WAB plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TSCO vs. WAB:

TSCO is currently trading down about 0.2%, while WAB is up about 1% midday Friday.

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Further TSCO Research:

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