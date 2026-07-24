Markets
TSCO

Tractor Supply Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Wabtec

July 24, 2026 — 01:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) has taken over the #71 spot from Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Tractor Supply Co. versus Wabtec Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TSCO plotted in blue; WAB plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TSCO vs. WAB:

TSCO,WAB Relative Performance Chart

TSCO is currently trading down about 0.2%, while WAB is up about 1% midday Friday.

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Further TSCO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Tractor Supply YTD Return-> Funds Holding TSCO-> Market Cap History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSCO
WAB

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