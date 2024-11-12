TPXimpact Secures Major Contract and Reports Strong Growth

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (GB:TPX) has released an update.

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, a company specializing in digital transformation services, has secured a significant £19 million contract with the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government to modernize planning systems in England. The company reported a strong first half of the financial year, with revenues in line with expectations and a notable increase in new business wins. TPXimpact’s financial position has improved, with reduced net debt and continued momentum in securing new contracts, positioning it well for future growth.

