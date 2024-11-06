News & Insights

Stocks

TPI Composites price target lowered to $4 from $7 at BofA

November 06, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Dimple Gosai lowered the firm’s price target on TPI Composites (TPIC) to $4 from $7 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after last night’s election results led to a solar sector-wide selloff as investors assess the potential impact of shifting federal policies. Although Trump’s policies would take time to take shape, his aim to amend the IRA and increase tariffs heightens the risk of significant sector impact, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TPIC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.