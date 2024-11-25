TPH Expands Into Greater Orlando With 178 Homesites Acquisition

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH acquired 178 single-family home sites in the Sugarloaf Mountain from Richland Communities in Minneola, FL. This marks the company’s first land acquisition in the greater Orlando area, completed with the land’s bank partner, Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC. The expansion aligns with TPH's strategy to enter high-growth markets and address the demand for high-quality housing.



The new community, Pine Ridge at Sugarloaf Mountain, is located on elevated terrain and will feature 15.87 acres of open space. The development is designed to highlight the area’s unique setting. Tri Pointe Homes plans to offer three homesite sizes—45, 55 and 65 feet—tailored for premium entry-level and move-up buyers in Central Florida. Furthermore, Tri Pointe Homes’ design studio, expected to open in fall 2026, will provide curated design options to match individual preferences and lifestyles.



The company views Pine Ridge at Sugarloaf Mountain as an ideal opportunity to bring premium lifestyle offerings to the greater Orlando market. The community is strategically located near major developments and employment centers, designed to meet the growing demand for quality housing in a rapidly expanding region.



The construction at Pine Ridge is set to begin in mid-2025, with model homes scheduled to be built by mid-2026. The grand opening is planned for September 2026.

TPH Expands Into Florida's Growing Market

The company expanded into the greater Orlando market as part of its strategy to grow in high-demand regions across the United States. Tri Pointe Homes has previously expanded into markets such as Utah, Coastal Carolinas and Texas, following its "Best of Big and Small" approach. This strategy allows regional divisions to leverage local knowledge while benefiting from the resources of a nationally recognized homebuilder.



With a strong economy and rapid population growth, the region offers significant opportunities for expansion. Industries like clean technology, aerospace and advanced manufacturing are fueling job creation, making this an ideal market for Tri Pointe Homes. The company is well-positioned to cater to the rising demand for premium homes in the region.

TPH’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Tri Pointe have gained 46.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 39.5% growth. The company has been benefiting from solid homebuilding industry fundamentals, land-acquisition strategy and cost-control measures. Also, strong demographics and limited availability of homes are likely to support the company in the future.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPH’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 19.8% and 36.8%, respectively, from a year ago. The company also delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.9%, on average.

