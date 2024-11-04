TPG Q3 Earnings Drop, Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - TPG Inc. (TPG), an alternative asset management firm, on Monday reported a decline in earnings for the third quarter.

For the three-month period to September 30, the company posted net income of $9 million or $0.04 per basic class A share, compared with $15 million or $0.14 per basic class A share, registered for the same period last year.

After-tax distributable earnings slipped to $189 million or $0.45 per class A share from previous year's $196 million or $0.56 per class A share.

Fee-related earnings, however, stood at $191 million, higher than prior year's $156 million.

Total assets under management were $239 billion as of September 30, an increase of 76 percent compared with $136 billion in 2023.

TPG will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per class A share on December 2, to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2024.

