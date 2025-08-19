TPG NEXT Backs Launch Of Vanara Capital With Strategic Partnership

(RTTNews) - TPG NEXT, TPG Inc (TPG)'s strategy focused on seeding and scaling emerging investment managers, is anchoring the launch of Vanara Capital, an investment management firm providing flexible capital solutions for growth-stage technology companies.

TPG NEXT will serve as a significant anchor investor in Vanara's inaugural fund, joining notable investors such as Acrisure Co-Founder and CEO Greg Williams.

Founded in San Francisco by Neil Kamath and Hayden Lekacz, both former TPG and Spectrum Equity investors, Vanara partners with founders and management teams to create tailored equity financing solutions that drive business expansion and help companies navigate key inflection points.

Vanara leaders underscored the need for innovative financing models to meet the complex demands of high-growth businesses, citing TPG's global platform and resources as pivotal to their launch. TPG executives highlighted Vanara's solutions-driven mindset as aligned with TPG's own approach to supporting the next generation of investment firms.

Through TPG NEXT, which launched with an anchor commitment from CalPERS, Vanara will gain access to TPG's global network, operational support, and market expertise to accelerate growth and enhance portfolio impact.

TPG currently trades at $60.99 or 2.35% lower on the NasdaqGS.

