TPG Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter Growth

Tpg Inc Class A ( (TPG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tpg Inc Class A presented to its investors.

TPG Inc. is a renowned global alternative asset management firm, operating since 1992, and is known for its investments in private equity, credit, real estate, and market solutions. In its third quarter of 2024 earnings report, TPG Inc. revealed substantial growth in its assets under management, reaching $239 billion—a 76% increase from the previous year. The company recorded a GAAP net income of $9 million, translating to $0.04 per share for Class A common stock. Additionally, TPG’s Fee-Related Earnings rose by 22% year-over-year, achieving a margin of 41%. After-tax Distributable Earnings were $189 million, or $0.45 per share, highlighting the firm’s robust financial health. A quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share was declared, reflecting ongoing shareholder value commitment. TPG’s CEO emphasized the firm’s successful integration of Angelo Gordon, marking significant capital deployment and fundraising milestones. As TPG continues to leverage its integrated capabilities across various investment strategies, it remains poised to sustain momentum and deliver consistent value to its stakeholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.