TPC Stock Gains on JFK Terminal 6 Lighting Subcontract Win

Tutor Perini Corporation's TPC subsidiary, Five Star Electric, secured a lighting subcontract from AECOM-Hunt for the new JFK International Airport Terminal 6 (T6).



Per the subcontract, the company will provide lighting, lighting controls, and electrical branch wiring for the two-phased undertaking, T6, which is set to open in 2026. The first phase is expected to be completed in first-quarter 2026, while the second phase is scheduled for first-quarter 2028. The contract value will be added to TPC’s third-quarter backlog.



Following the news, TPC’s shares rose 1.5% during the trading session and 0.6% in the after-hours trading session on Sep. 5, 2024.

Contract Wins Strengthen TPC's Prospects

Tutor Perini’s efficient project execution and diversified delivery methods and services have helped it secure new contracts and awards consistently. This is a primary growth driver of the company that adds to its backlog level and determines long-term growth prospects in this everchanging economy.



As of June 30, 2024, the total backlog grew to $10.4 billion from $10 billion as of March 31. Consolidated new awards of TPC were $1.56 billion, up from $872.8 million reported at the first-quarter end. The uptrend was primarily driven by higher new award activity in the Building and Civil segments.



One of the biggest wins contributing this quarter was the Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project, which was received by its joint venture company with O&G Industries, Inc and valued at nearly $1.3 billion.



Tutor Perini remains optimistic about its bidding pipeline as it witnesses several active opportunities on large projects, thanks to substantial government funding and limited competition for many of the larger projects. The company expects the backlog to grow significantly in the second half of 2024 and 2025.



Shares of this civil, building and specialty construction company have surged 147.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s 50% growth.

