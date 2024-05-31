TP ICAP Executes Share Buyback Program

News & Insights

TP ICap (GB:TCAP) has released an update.

TP ICAP Group plc has announced the buyback of 40,000 of its shares at a uniform price of 215 pence each, to be held in treasury, affecting the company’s total voting rights and share capital structure. This strategic move, executed through the London Stock Exchange with Peel Hunt LLP as the broker, reflects the company’s ongoing management of its equity.

