TP ICAP Executes Share Buyback Program

TP ICap (GB:TCAP) has released an update.

TP ICAP Group plc has announced the buyback of 40,000 of its shares at a uniform price of 215 pence each, to be held in treasury, affecting the company’s total voting rights and share capital structure. This strategic move, executed through the London Stock Exchange with Peel Hunt LLP as the broker, reflects the company’s ongoing management of its equity.

For further insights into GB:TCAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.