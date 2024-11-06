News & Insights

Stocks

Toyota reports 1H25 EPS Y142.15 vs. Y191.26 last year

November 06, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports 1H revenue Y23.3T vs. Y21.98T last year. Reports 1H operating income Y2.5T vs. Y2.6T last year. Consolidated vehicle unit sales in Japan and overseas decreased by 188 thousand units, or 4.0%, to 4,556 thousand units in FY2025 first half compared with FY2024 first half. Vehicle unit sales in Japan decreased by 133 thousand units, or 12.4%, to 939 thousand units in FY2025 first half compared with FY2024 first half. Overseas vehicle unit sales decreased by 55 thousand units, or 1.5%, to 3,617 thousand units in FY2025 first half compared with FY2024 first half.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.