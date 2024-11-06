Toyota reports 1H25 EPS Y142.15 vs. Y191.26 last year

Reports 1H revenue Y23.3T vs. Y21.98T last year. Reports 1H operating income Y2.5T vs. Y2.6T last year. Consolidated vehicle unit sales in Japan and overseas decreased by 188 thousand units, or 4.0%, to 4,556 thousand units in FY2025 first half compared with FY2024 first half. Vehicle unit sales in Japan decreased by 133 thousand units, or 12.4%, to 939 thousand units in FY2025 first half compared with FY2024 first half. Overseas vehicle unit sales decreased by 55 thousand units, or 1.5%, to 3,617 thousand units in FY2025 first half compared with FY2024 first half.

