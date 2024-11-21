Toyota recalls 8,000 Corolla vehicles over steering shaft

Toyota (TM) said it is conducting a safety recall involving certain Corolla vehicles produced from July 2023 to September 2023. Approximately 8,000 vehicles in the U.S. are involved in this recall. “A part of the steering shaft, which allows the steering wheel to control the direction of the front wheels, may have been manufactured with cracks. If the cracks grow over time, this part of the steering shaft can separate and can lead to a loss of steering, increasing the risk of a crash,” the company said in a statement.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.