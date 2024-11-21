News & Insights

Toyota recalls 8,000 Corolla vehicles over steering shaft

November 21, 2024 — 02:05 pm EST

Toyota (TM) said it is conducting a safety recall involving certain Corolla vehicles produced from July 2023 to September 2023. Approximately 8,000 vehicles in the U.S. are involved in this recall. “A part of the steering shaft, which allows the steering wheel to control the direction of the front wheels, may have been manufactured with cracks. If the cracks grow over time, this part of the steering shaft can separate and can lead to a loss of steering, increasing the risk of a crash,” the company said in a statement.

