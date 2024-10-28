Toyota, Nippon Telegraph to collaborate on autonomous car software, Nikkei says

Toyota (TM) and Nippon Telegraph (NTTYY) are set to collaborate on developing software that predicts accidents and controls cars automatically, Nikkei reports. The companies plan to put the system into practical use by 2028, according to the report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.