Toyota, Nippon Telegraph to collaborate on autonomous car software, Nikkei says

October 28, 2024 — 06:05 am EDT

Toyota (TM) and Nippon Telegraph (NTTYY) are set to collaborate on developing software that predicts accidents and controls cars automatically, Nikkei reports. The companies plan to put the system into practical use by 2028, according to the report.

