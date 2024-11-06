News & Insights

Toyota Motor Announces Higher Dividends for Shareholders

Toyota Motor (JP:7203) has released an update.

Toyota Motor Corporation has announced an increase in interim dividends, boosting the per-share dividend from 30 yen last year to 40 yen this year, with plans for a total of 90 yen per share for FY2025. This strategic move underscores Toyota’s commitment to rewarding its long-term shareholders and enhancing investment appeal. The company is focused on providing stable and increasing returns, making it an attractive option for investors.

