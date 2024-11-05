Toyota Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Toyota Motor Corporation TM is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $4.39 per share and $79.78 billion, respectively.



For the fiscal second quarter, the consensus estimate for TM’s earnings per share has moved down by 46 cents in the past 90 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply a decline of 32.87% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues suggests a year-over-year rise of 0.81%.



TM surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 77.93%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Q1 Highlights

In first-quarter fiscal 2025, Toyota posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $6.35 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 but declined from $7.05 reported a year ago. Toyota posted revenues of $75.9 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.5 billion but falling from $76.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Things to Note

In the fiscal second quarter, Toyota sold 542,872 vehicles in the United States, down 8% year over year. It sold 255,863 electric vehicles in the United States, up 38.6% year over year. In Canada, it sold 55,811 vehicles in the fiscal second quarter, down 8.4% year over year. It sold 31,994 electric vehicles, up 15.1% year over year. Lower overall sales volumes in the United States and Canada are likely to have hurt the company’s top-line growth in the fiscal second quarter.



Here's a sneak peek at the firm’s key revenue projections for the to-be-reported quarter.



Our estimate for quarterly revenues from Japan, which has the highest contribution to the company’s revenues, is pegged at ¥5.12 trillion, suggesting a decline from ¥5.4 trillion recorded in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for revenues from North America is pegged at ¥4.57 trillion, indicating a rise from ¥4.50 trillion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Our estimate for revenues from Europe is pegged at ¥1.43 trillion, indicating a rise from ¥1.36 trillion recorded in the year-ago period. Our estimate for quarterly revenues from Asia is pegged at ¥2.2 trillion, suggesting a decline from ¥2.3 trillion reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for revenues from Other is pegged at ¥1.07 trillion, indicating a decline from ¥1.17 trillion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



In the fiscal first quarter, Toyota’s operating income rose to ¥1.3 trillion, up 16.7% year over year. The increase in operating income was driven by cost reduction and marketing efforts. The company’s cost reduction efforts are likely to have continued in the fiscal second quarter, boosting its margin performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Toyota this time around, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: TM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Toyota currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Earnings Whispers for Other Auto Stocks

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID has an Earnings ESP of -2.06% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It is scheduled to post third-quarter earnings on Nov. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 32 cents per share.



LCID missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average negative surprise being 8.67%.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN has an Earnings ESP of -1.31% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to post third-quarter 2024 earnings on Nov. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 89 cents per share.



RIVN surpassed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average negative surprise being 0.42%.



Blink Charging Co. BLNK has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. The company is scheduled to post third-quarter 2024 earnings on Nov. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 16 cents per share.



BLNK surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 27.53%.

