Toyoda Gosei Advances Airbag Safety Technology

December 05, 2024 — 07:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Toyoda Gosei Co (JP:7282) has released an update.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. showcased its advancements in airbag safety technology at the Airbag 2024 symposium, emphasizing its use of computer-aided engineering to predict injury risks. The company has been developing human body models to simulate injuries more accurately, particularly focusing on vulnerable groups like the elderly. These efforts aim to enhance vehicle safety globally, aligning with evolving automotive safety standards in Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

