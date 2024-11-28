News & Insights

Toyo Tire Restructures European Operations with New Serbia Hub

November 28, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Toyo Tire (JP:5105) has released an update.

Toyo Tire Corporation is restructuring its European operations by closing its existing sales subsidiaries and establishing a new company in Serbia called Toyo Tire Sales and Marketing Europe. This move aims to consolidate sales functions and enhance efficiency in the European market while also strengthening their global tire business.

