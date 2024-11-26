News & Insights

Toyo secures $150M contract to supply high efficiency solar cells

November 26, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Toyo (TOYO) is pleased to announce the execution of a significant contract valued at $150M to supply high efficiency solar cells to a prominent solar module manufacturer. This landmark agreement underscores the company’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy and supporting the global transition towards renewable resources. Under the terms of the agreement, Toyo will deliver its cutting-edge solar cells to support the customer’s expanding solar module production both in India and in the U.S. The contract will enable Toyo to leverage its state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and innovative technologies both in Vietnam and Ethiopia to deliver premium solar cells that enhance the efficiency and performance of solar modules.

