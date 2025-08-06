Townsquare (TSQ) Q2 Revenue Slips 2%

Key Points GAAP revenue edged past analyst estimates at $115.4 million in Q2 2025, though Net revenue (GAAP) declined 2.3% year-over-year.

Digital net revenue became a clear majority, while digital growth slowed to 2.1% in Q2 2025, down from stronger recent quarters.

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS missed expectations, coming in at $0.22 versus the $0.26 analyst estimate.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ), a local media and digital marketing company focused on mid-sized markets, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The company’s most notable news: GAAP revenue modestly exceeded Wall Street expectations, reaching $115.4 million compared to the $114.8 million consensus in Q2 2025. Adjusted earnings per diluted share (EPS, Non-GAAP) missed expectations at $0.22, below the $0.26 analyst estimate for Q2 2025. Net income (GAAP) swung strongly positive, moving from a loss in the prior-year period to a $2.0 million gain in Q2 2025—as Digital business accounted for approximately 52% of company revenue and 50% of segment profit in the first half of 2025. The overall quarter showed ongoing digital transformation, resilient profitability, and progress on leverage reduction, but also signs of slower digital growth, as Townsquare’s total digital net revenue growth decelerated from +6.4% year-over-year in Q1 2025 to +4.1% for the first six months of 2025 and continued declines in legacy broadcast revenue, with broadcast advertising net revenue decreasing 9.2% year-over-year in Q2 2025 and for the first half of 2025.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $0.22 $0.26 $0.14 57.1 % Revenue (GAAP) $115.4 million $114.8 million $118.2 million (2.3 %) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $26.4 million $26.2 million 0.8 % Net Income (GAAP) $2.0 million $(48.9 million) n/m Digital Net Revenue $61.3 million $60.0 million 2.2 %

Company Profile and Key Strategic Areas

Townsquare Media operates as a local media, digital marketing, and radio company, but its strategy has increasingly focused on digital products. It serves markets outside the top 50 largest U.S. cities, providing localized digital content, digital advertising, subscription marketing solutions, and broadcasting. The company positions itself as a “digital first” business, prioritizing growth in digital advertising (the Ignite platform) and subscription marketing solutions (Townsquare Interactive).

Recently, the company has worked to shift its revenue mix, moving digital services ahead of traditional broadcast radio. Success now relies on growing digital revenue, maintaining high engagement with local audiences, and leveraging its advantage in markets with fewer large competitors. The company's competitive position outside major media markets and its focus on local content remain central differentiators. Adhering to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules and diversifying revenue across business lines are also vital to operations and stability.

Quarter in Review: Notable Developments and Segment Trends

Digital net revenue grew 2.1% in Q2 2025, now representing 55% of company-wide net revenue in the first half of 2025. While this marked a slowdown versus recent quarters, the digital share both in revenue and profit underscores the strategic shift that is underway. Digital advertising revenue from the Ignite platform rose 2.4% year-over-year in Q2 2025, down from the 8% pace seen in Q1 2025. Subscription digital marketing solutions, delivered through Townsquare Interactive, registered revenue growth of 1.4% in Q2 2025, alongside a pronounced 15.2% jump in segment profit in Q2 2025.

Digital segment profit increased 4.3% year-over-year in Q2 2025, with digital-related activities accounted for 56% of segment profit in the first half of 2025. Digital segment margins stood at 27% in the first half of 2025. However, within digital advertising, profit edged down 1.0% in Q2 2025. These results followed a brief dip in customer demand in April 2025, which management linked to heightened economic uncertainty, which rebounded by the latter half of the quarter. Townsquare Interactive's profitability increased sharply in Q1 2025, attributed to efficiencies and operational changes implemented over the past year.

The company’s legacy broadcast advertising continued to face headwinds. Broadcast ad revenue fell 9.2% in Q2 2025, with segment profit down 8.4% for broadcast advertising in Q2 2025. Management continues to see radio as a cash-generating—if shrinking—business. The focus outside the top 50 markets appears to help dampen some revenue declines as the company takes share in less contested spaces. Other revenue, such as from live events, surged 19.9% in Q2 2025 (GAAP), representing the fastest growth, but remaining a small share of total sales at roughly $5.5 million in Q2 2025.

Progress on capital structure continued in the quarter. Townsquare Media repaid $10 million of debt in Q2 2025 and finished Q2 2025 with $467.1 million in outstanding debt and $3.2 million in cash on hand. Net leverage fell slightly to 4.58 times trailing adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. It maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, consistent with prior quarters. Operating cash flow in the first half of 2025 totaled $10.1 million, slightly lower than a year ago. Capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $8.3 million.

Products and Revenue Breakdown Explained

The Ignite platform is Townsquare's digital advertising business, offering programmatic—automated and data-driven—buying across online channels such as search, display ads, social media, and video for local businesses. About 60% of segment digital ad revenue came from programmatic in Q1 2025. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment, Townsquare Interactive, provides software services to small and medium-sized businesses—such as website design, management tools, and online marketing through monthly subscription fees. Each of these areas is targeted toward improving local client engagement and advertising reach in mid-sized markets.

Digital revenue streams have surpassed both the company’s traditional broadcast radio advertising and smaller “other” categories, including local events. In Q1 2025, digital advertising comprised 37.3% of net revenue. Subscription digital marketing made up approximately 16% of net revenue in Q2 2025. Broadcast advertising represented 46.3% of total net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other lines contributed about 5 %.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Areas

For Q3 2025, management guided to net revenue of $106.5 million to $108.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $22.0 million and $23.0 million for Q3 2025. For FY2025, Townsquare Media affirmed its outlook, targeting net revenue of $435 million to $440 million and adjusted EBITDA in the $90 million to $94 million range. Both sets of numbers match or slightly narrow the company’s prior guidance for Q2 2025 and the full year, indicating management’s measured confidence in current trends and spending patterns.

Investors will want to monitor the speed of digital growth, which slowed in Q2 2025 after several periods of faster expansion. The shift could be due to maturation, strong prior-year results, or broader uncertainty in economic conditions affecting advertisers. Additionally, the company’s cash balance and ongoing leverage will bear watching, especially as dividend payments continue and if advertising demand fluctuates. Townsquare Media continues to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

