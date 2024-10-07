News & Insights

Townsquare Media Partners With SummitMedia

(RTTNews) - Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ), a provider of digital advertising and marketing solutions, Monday announced strategic digital advertising partnership with SummitMedia, LLC.

SummitMedia has market presence in nine U.S. cities including Birmingham, AL; Greenville, SC; Honolulu, HI; Knoxville, TN; Louisville, KY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Springfield, MO; and Wichita, KS that do not overlap with Townsquare's market footprint.

The company believes that this alliance with SummitMedia will bring significant growth to Townsquare's Media Partnerships division, Townsquare Ignite which was formed earlier this year. Digital advertising now comprises 50 percent of Townsquare's total revenue and profit.

