Town Centre Securities: Strategic Share Transfer by Ziff Family

October 24, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Town Centre Securities (GB:TOWN) has released an update.

Town Centre Securities PLC has announced a significant transfer of 649,278 shares, representing 1.5% of its issued share capital, from the Estate of Dr. Marjorie Ziff to the Marjorie and Arnold Ziff Charitable Foundation. This transaction does not affect the Ziff Concert Party’s control, which maintains a 56.9% stake in the company. The move reflects the continuing influence and strategic decisions of the Ziff family within the company.

