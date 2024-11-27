Town Centre Securities Passes AGM Resolutions

Town Centre Securities (GB:TOWN) has released an update.

Town Centre Securities PLC successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including re-elections of directors and authorizations for financial actions. Notable approvals include the adoption of financial statements and the reappointment of auditors, highlighting shareholder support for the company’s current direction. The company plans to release its half-year results by March 2025.

