Tower Semiconductor Unveils Advanced 300mm Silicon Photonics

November 26, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Tower (TSEM) has released an update.

Tower Semiconductor has launched its innovative 300mm Silicon Photonics process as a standard foundry service, enhancing its existing 200mm platform. This new technology is designed to support high-speed data communications for next-generation applications, featuring advanced silicon and silicon nitride waveguides for improved integration and efficiency. The offering is expected to facilitate a seamless transition for customers to cutting-edge 300mm wafer technology.

