News & Insights

Stocks

Tower Semiconductor reports Q3 adjusted EPS 57c, consensus 53c

November 13, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $371M, consensus $370.32M. Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), stated: “Throughout this year, including our fourth quarter guidance, we have and will deliver quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. This is driven by strong double-digit year-over-year revenue increases across key technology platforms, including our advanced 300mm RF SOI, 65nm Power BCD, and cutting-edge Silicon Photonics and Silicon Germanium offerings. Our unwavering focus on multi-generation innovation, tied to strong and close partnerships with industry leading customers, continues to position us as an essential contributor to the technologies powering the future.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TSEM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.