Tower Semiconductor reports Q3 adjusted EPS 57c, consensus 53c

Reports Q3 revenue $371M, consensus $370.32M. Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), stated: “Throughout this year, including our fourth quarter guidance, we have and will deliver quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. This is driven by strong double-digit year-over-year revenue increases across key technology platforms, including our advanced 300mm RF SOI, 65nm Power BCD, and cutting-edge Silicon Photonics and Silicon Germanium offerings. Our unwavering focus on multi-generation innovation, tied to strong and close partnerships with industry leading customers, continues to position us as an essential contributor to the technologies powering the future.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TSEM:
- Tower Semiconductor Expands Capacity Amid Growing Demand
- TSEM Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Myriad Uranium Expands Stake and Launches Incentives
- Myriad Uranium Reports Promising Drilling Results
- Myriad Uranium Expands Stake in Copper Mountain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.