Tower Semiconductor begins production of 1.6Tbps optical transceivers

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) announced the start of volume production of 1.6 Tbps silicon photonic products for multiple lead customers based on its latest Silicon Photonics platform. Tower’s latest platform includes innovations that have helped double data rates relative to its current 800 Gpbs high-volume products. These innovations have been developed in close collaboration with several Tier 1 customers that have designed breakthrough 1.6Tbps products on this enhanced platform and have now begun to order production quantities. The process supports data rates of 200Gbps per lane, of which eight are built in parallel to achieve the total 1.6Tbps transceiver throughput. This is in contrast to the 100Gbps per lane data rates of existing high-volume silicon photonic technology as used in today’s high-volume 800Gbps products.

