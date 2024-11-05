News & Insights

Towa Pharmaceutical Boosts Financial Forecasts for 2025

November 05, 2024 — 02:04 am EST

Towa Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4553) has released an update.

Towa Pharmaceutical Co. has revised its financial forecasts upward for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, driven by strong overseas sales and lower-than-expected R&D expenses. The company now expects significant increases in profits and earnings per share due to favorable foreign exchange gains and operational efficiency.

