Towa Pharmaceutical Boosts Financial Forecasts for 2025

Towa Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4553) has released an update.

Towa Pharmaceutical Co. has revised its financial forecasts upward for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, driven by strong overseas sales and lower-than-expected R&D expenses. The company now expects significant increases in profits and earnings per share due to favorable foreign exchange gains and operational efficiency.

For further insights into JP:4553 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.