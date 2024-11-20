Touyun Biotech Expands into Vegan Food Markets

China Touyun Tech Group (HK:1332) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Touyun Biotech Group Limited has received approval from China’s National Health Commission to expand the use of Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, a microalgae, into new markets such as vegan fish, shrimp, and plant-based milk. This development marks a significant step for the company in diversifying its product range and tapping into the growing plant-based food sector.

For further insights into HK:1332 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.