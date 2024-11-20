News & Insights

Touyun Biotech Expands into Vegan Food Markets

November 20, 2024 — 07:19 am EST

China Touyun Tech Group (HK:1332) has released an update.

Touyun Biotech Group Limited has received approval from China’s National Health Commission to expand the use of Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, a microalgae, into new markets such as vegan fish, shrimp, and plant-based milk. This development marks a significant step for the company in diversifying its product range and tapping into the growing plant-based food sector.

