Touyun Biotech Expands into Vegan Food Markets

China Touyun Tech Group (HK:1332) has released an update.
Touyun Biotech Group Limited has received approval from China’s National Health Commission to expand the use of Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, a microalgae, into new markets such as vegan fish, shrimp, and plant-based milk. This development marks a significant step for the company in diversifying its product range and tapping into the growing plant-based food sector.
