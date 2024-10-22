Tourmaline and Clean Energy Expand CNG Network

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) has released an update.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. have opened two new compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling stations in Alberta, advancing the creation of Western Canada’s first commercial-grade CNG network. This initiative is part of a $70 million agreement aimed at displacing diesel with CNG, offering a cleaner and cost-effective fuel alternative for long-haul trucks. The network’s growth is supported by the introduction of Cummins’ X15N natural gas engine, which has been well-received in the trucking industry.

