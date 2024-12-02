Tourism Holdings Limited Highlights Global RV Market Leadership

Tourism Holdings Limited (AU:THL) has released an update.

Tourism Holdings Limited, a global leader in RV rentals, recently shared their presentation for the ASX CEO Connect webinar. While no new information was disclosed, the company’s expansive operations across New Zealand, Australia, North America, and Europe highlight its strong market presence. Investors keen on travel and tourism stocks may find THL’s strategic positioning appealing.

