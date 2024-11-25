Toubani Resources Advances Kobada Gold Project Financing

Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs (AU:TRE) has released an update.

Toubani Resources has appointed Endeavour Financial to lead the financing for its Kobada Gold Project in Mali, following the positive results of its 2024 Definitive Feasibility Study. The company is also advancing environmental and drilling activities to enhance the project, while engaging in discussions with the Mali government for final investment agreements. Despite regional disruptions, Toubani continues its operations smoothly, with the Kobada project poised to deliver significant economic benefits.

