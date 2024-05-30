Toubani Director Bolsters Share Holdings

Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs (AU:TRE) has released an update.

Scott Perry, a director at Toubani Resources Limited, has increased his direct stake in the company by purchasing 900,000 fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.155 per share across three days, resulting in a new total of 2,983,334 shares. These on-market purchases, which occurred on the 28th, 29th, and 30th of May 2024, have been disclosed to ASX under the listing rule 3.19A.2, and the director’s options remained unchanged at 400,000.

For further insights into AU:TRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.