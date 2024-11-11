News & Insights

Stocks

Totech Corporation Reports Robust Growth Amid Stock Split

November 11, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Totech Corporation (JP:9960) has released an update.

Totech Corporation reported a strong performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales rising by 7.3% to ¥68,343 million and profit attributable to owners soaring by 70.2% to ¥4,531 million. This growth is attributed to strategic moves, including a recent 3-for-1 stock split, which also impacted earnings per share, now at ¥110.14. The company has adjusted its dividend forecast and remains optimistic about continued growth in the fiscal year ending March 2025.

For further insights into JP:9960 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.