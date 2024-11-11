Totech Corporation Reports Robust Growth Amid Stock Split

Totech Corporation (JP:9960) has released an update.

Totech Corporation reported a strong performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales rising by 7.3% to ¥68,343 million and profit attributable to owners soaring by 70.2% to ¥4,531 million. This growth is attributed to strategic moves, including a recent 3-for-1 stock split, which also impacted earnings per share, now at ¥110.14. The company has adjusted its dividend forecast and remains optimistic about continued growth in the fiscal year ending March 2025.

For further insights into JP:9960 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.