TotalEnergies SE Discloses Updated Voting Rights and Shares

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
TotalEnergies SE has announced its total number of shares and voting rights as of October 31, 2024. The company reports having 2,397,679,661 shares, with 2,272,948,157 exercisable voting rights after accounting for treasury shares. This information gives investors a clearer picture of the company’s stock structure.
For further insights into FR:TTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.