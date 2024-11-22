News & Insights

TotalEnergies SE Discloses Updated Voting Rights and Shares

November 22, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies SE has announced its total number of shares and voting rights as of October 31, 2024. The company reports having 2,397,679,661 shares, with 2,272,948,157 exercisable voting rights after accounting for treasury shares. This information gives investors a clearer picture of the company’s stock structure.

