Total Energy Services Reports Record Q3 2024 Results

November 06, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) has released an update.

Total Energy Services Inc. achieved record quarterly financial results in Q3 2024, driven by stable market conditions in Canada and Australia and strong demand for compression and process equipment in North America. The company’s strategic acquisition of Saxon Energy Services Australia and significant share repurchases contributed to these impressive results, despite a decline in U.S. drilling activity.

