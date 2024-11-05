Toscana Aeroporti Celebrates Record Growth in Passenger Traffic

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. (IT:TYA) has released an update.

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. reported a record-breaking October for its Tuscan Airport System with 874,000 passengers, marking a 6% increase from October 2023. Florence’s Amerigo Vespucci Airport saw significant growth, surpassing 3 million passengers for the first ten months, while Pisa’s Galileo Galilei Airport also experienced its best results with 530,000 passengers. This impressive performance underscores the airports’ role as key economic drivers in the region.

