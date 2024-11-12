News & Insights

Toscana Aeroporti Achieves Record Growth in 2024

November 12, 2024 — 12:23 pm EST

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. (IT:TYA) has released an update.

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. reported a significant growth in passenger traffic and financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with over 7 million passengers and a record EBITDA of €33.5 million. The group’s net profit increased by 18.6%, highlighting the robustness of its business model amid a challenging economic environment. Key investments in infrastructure and strategic planning continue to drive the company’s success.

