News & Insights

Stocks

Torvald Klaveness Partners with OSM Thome for Enhanced Operations

October 23, 2024 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Klaveness Combination Carriers AS (DE:36K) has released an update.

Torvald Klaveness has sold its ship management division, Klaveness Ship Management AS, to OSM Thome, while securing new ship management agreements for its fleet. This strategic move aims to leverage OSM Thome’s scale and resources, ensuring continuity and enhanced operations for Klaveness Combination Carriers. The partnership will also focus on modernizing ship management through technology and digitalization.

For further insights into DE:36K stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.