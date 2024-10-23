Torvald Klaveness Partners with OSM Thome for Enhanced Operations

Klaveness Combination Carriers AS (DE:36K) has released an update.

Torvald Klaveness has sold its ship management division, Klaveness Ship Management AS, to OSM Thome, while securing new ship management agreements for its fleet. This strategic move aims to leverage OSM Thome’s scale and resources, ensuring continuity and enhanced operations for Klaveness Combination Carriers. The partnership will also focus on modernizing ship management through technology and digitalization.

For further insights into DE:36K stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.