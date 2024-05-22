News & Insights

Torque Metals Showcases WA Gold and Lithium Projects

May 22, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk

Torque Metals Ltd. (AU:TOR) has released an update.

Torque Metals Ltd. has released a presentation for personal use, outlining the development-ready status of their gold and lithium projects in Western Australia’s Goldfields. The company cautions that the presentation is not a prospectus, should not be considered an offer of securities, and emphasizes that past performance is not indicative of future results. Potential investors are advised to be aware of forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and should not be solely relied upon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

