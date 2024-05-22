Torque Metals Showcases WA Gold and Lithium Projects

Torque Metals Ltd. (AU:TOR) has released an update.

Torque Metals Ltd. has released a presentation for personal use, outlining the development-ready status of their gold and lithium projects in Western Australia’s Goldfields. The company cautions that the presentation is not a prospectus, should not be considered an offer of securities, and emphasizes that past performance is not indicative of future results. Potential investors are advised to be aware of forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and should not be solely relied upon.

