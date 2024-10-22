Torque Metals Expands Gold Potential at Paris Project

Torque Metals Ltd. (AU:TOR) has released an update.

Torque Metals Ltd. has announced promising drilling results from its Paris Gold Project in Western Australia, revealing strong gold grades that extend beyond the current mineral resource estimate of 250,000 ounces. The recent findings suggest an increase in the gold inventory and highlight potential growth in resources as the mineralization extends into new areas. With further results expected soon, Torque is optimistic about the project’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:TOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.