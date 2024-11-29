Torque Metals Director’s Interest Changes Announced

Torque Metals Ltd. (AU:TOR) has released an update.

Torque Metals Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of its director, Andrew Alexander Woskett, with the expiry and cancellation of a total of 3.5 million performance rights. Despite these changes, the director maintains his holdings of ordinary shares and unlisted options, which could influence investor perceptions of the company’s stock value.

