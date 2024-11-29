News & Insights

Stocks

Torque Metals Director’s Interest Changes Announced

November 29, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Torque Metals Ltd. (AU:TOR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Torque Metals Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of its director, Andrew Alexander Woskett, with the expiry and cancellation of a total of 3.5 million performance rights. Despite these changes, the director maintains his holdings of ordinary shares and unlisted options, which could influence investor perceptions of the company’s stock value.

For further insights into AU:TOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.