Torque Metals Advances Paris Gold Project with New Drilling

October 24, 2024 — 07:59 pm EDT

Torque Metals Ltd. (AU:TOR) has released an update.

Torque Metals Ltd has reported significant progress in its Paris Gold Project with the commencement of an 8,000-meter drilling campaign and a 250,000-ounce mineral resource estimate. A strategic drill-for-equity deal and a successful $3.1 million share placement further bolster the company’s financial position. These developments highlight Torque’s potential for expanding its high-grade gold resources.

