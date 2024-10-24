Torque Metals Advances Paris Gold Project with New Drilling

Torque Metals Ltd. (AU:TOR) has released an update.

Torque Metals Ltd has reported significant progress in its Paris Gold Project with the commencement of an 8,000-meter drilling campaign and a 250,000-ounce mineral resource estimate. A strategic drill-for-equity deal and a successful $3.1 million share placement further bolster the company’s financial position. These developments highlight Torque’s potential for expanding its high-grade gold resources.

