Toronto-Dominion (TD) Stock Down as AML Provisions Hurt Q3 Earnings

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank TD declined 2.2% as the company incurred a loss on a GAAP basis in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended Jul 31). The quarterly loss was primarily due to provisions for the penalties related to investigations concerning its anti-money laundering (AML) practices by the U.S. regulators.



Net loss (GAAP basis) was C$181 million ($132.2 million) against net income of $2.88 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Huge increases in provisions for credit losses and higher expenses acted as undermining factors. On the other hand, growth in net interest income and non-interest income and higher loan balance offered much-needed support to TD’s quarterly performance.



Excluding the non-recurring adjustments, net income of C$3.65 billion ($2.67 billion) was relatively stable year over year.

Revenues Rise, Expenses Up

Adjusted revenues were C$14.24 billion ($10.4 billion), increasing 8% year over year.



Net interest income (NII) grew 4% year over year to C$7.64 billion ($5.58 billion). Non-interest income of C$6.6 billion ($4.82 billion) jumped 14%.



Adjusted non-interest expenses rose 7% to C$7.21 billion ($5.26 billion).



The adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.3% as of Jul 31, 2024, up from the 57.2% recorded in the prior-year period.



In the reported quarter, Toronto-Dominion recorded a provision for credit losses of C$1.07 billion ($0.8 billion), which surged 40% from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet Robust

Total assets were C$1.97 trillion ($1.4 trillion) as of Jul 31, 2024, stable sequentially.



Net loans rose 1% from the fiscal second quarter to C$938.3 billion ($678.6 billion), and deposits grew 1% to C$1.22 trillion ($0.9 trillion).

Capital Ratios Weaken, Profitability Ratio Improves

As of Jul 31, 2024, the common equity Tier I capital ratio was 12.8%, down from 15.2% as of Jul 31, 2023. The total capital ratio was 16.3% compared with the prior-year quarter's 19.6%.



Toronto-Dominion’s return on common equity (on an adjusted basis) was 14.1%, up from 13.8% a year ago.

Details About TD’s AML Practices

Last year, after Toronto-Dominion’s landmark $13.4 billion deal to acquire First Horizon FHN collapsed, the Canada-based lender started receiving inquiries from the U.S. Department of Justice, financial regulators and the Treasury Department regarding its AML practices. The deal to acquire FHN was announced in February 2022.



The core allegations have been that TD Bank failed to prevent money laundering and other financial crimes at several branches in the United States, where customer-facing employees took bribes to help move money. To date, federal prosecutors in New Jersey have filed at least four cases alleging serious misconduct by branch employees in New York, New Jersey and Florida.



In response, Toronto-Dominion said that it has fired about a dozen front-line workers for code-of-conduct breaches. Also, the bank has replaced about 10 senior leaders in compliance and legal roles in the wake of the money-laundering allegations.



Further, in anticipation of the resolution of the investigations, TD set aside $450 million in the April-ended quarter and another $2.6 billion during the fiscal third quarter. Notably, to fund this expected fine, the company sold 40.5 million shares of Charles Schwab SCHW, which reduced its ownership interest in SCHW from 12.3% to 10.1%.

Our Viewpoint

Supported by a diverse geographical presence, Toronto-Dominion’s efforts toward improving revenues and market share seem impressive. High interest rates and decent loan demand will also likely support its financials.



However, concerns related to the anti-money laundering probe by the regulators are expected to continue weighing on its financials. Further, weakening asset quality due to an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop is a headwind.



Toronto Dominion Bank (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Toronto Dominion Bank (The) Quote

TD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

