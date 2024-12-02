Toronto-Dominion Bank Appoints New Global Chief Auditor

Toronto Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has released an update.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has announced a significant leadership change with the appointment of Michelle Myers as the new Global Chief Auditor, succeeding Anita O’Dell who is set to retire. Ms. Myers, who joined TD in 2022 and has a strong background in finance and auditing, will officially assume her role in December 2024. Keith Lam will take on the role of Acting U.S. Chief Auditor, bringing over two decades of experience to the position.

