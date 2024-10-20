Toro Energy Integrates Vanadium to Boost Uranium Project

Toro Energy (AU:TOE) has released an update.

Toro Energy is advancing its Lake Maitland uranium project by integrating a vanadium resource, aiming to boost mining volume and production. This strategic move could enhance financial outcomes with a short payback period and low operating costs, positioning Toro favorably in the global uranium market. The updated scoping study, expected by year-end, highlights significant potential for increased shareholder value.

